(Video) Liverpool fans will love how Nunez and Alexander-Arnold celebrated Newcastle opener

Darwin Nunez opened the scoring against Newcastle with an unerring strike at goal and it’s hard to ignore the inch-perfect pass that came from Trent Alexander-Arnold beforehand.

Following the ball being slammed into the back of the net, cameras present picked up the goalscorer thanking his assisting full-back and the face pulled by our No.66 was great.

It’s clear that there’s a language barrier between the two players but the old saying of ‘game appreciating game’, is clearly in play here.

With the Scouser in our team famously asking: ‘How may I assist you?’ when the Uruguayan came to the club – this is obviously something that the pair have been working on and let’s hope for much more in the future.

You can watch the interaction between Nunez and Alexander-Arnold (from 6:34) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

