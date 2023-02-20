Darwin Nunez shoulder injury update shared ahead of Real Madrid clash

Darwin Nunez left fans grimacing ahead of Liverpool’s Tuesday night Champions League encounter with Real Madrid after suffering an apparent shoulder concern in the 2-0 win over Newcastle United.

Jurgen Klopp confirmed that the Uruguayan hadn’t been ruled out of the tie in question just yet with a final decision set to take place down the line, as relayed in a tweet from The Athletic’s James Pearce.

Klopp on Nunez's fitness: "There's a chance (for tomorrow night). We will see how he is later and then make a decision." — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) February 20, 2023

The former Benfica man joined Cody Gakpo on the scoresheet at St. James’ Park, with the Merseysiders taking another step closer to the top four.

Much is made of Nunez’s ‘chaos-making’ abilities in the box but it’s critical we don’t put down his importance to an aura and acknowledge just how much of a threat he is either running down the flank with the ball and exploiting space between defenders as was the case for his opener against Eddie Howe’s men.

Having both Diogo Jota and Bobby Firmino waiting in the wings, just in case, will provide some relief should our No.27 be deemed unready.

Ideally, however, with the current front-three setup appearing to be in the process of building some kind of devastating understanding – such to an extent that it made up for our struggles at the weekend – the 23-year-old may hold the key, along with his colleagues, to handing us a positive result tomorrow.

