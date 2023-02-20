David Ornstein confirms intriguing Liverpool transfer news

Liverpool’s chances of signing Mason Mount in the summer have been boosted by Chelsea’s decision to hit pause on talks to extend his stay at Stamford Bridge until the summer, according to David Ornstein who confirmed that Jurgen Klopp’s side is among the range of suitors interested.

The Reds are understood to be admirers of the England international whose current terms are set to expire in 2024, as things currently stand.

“Negotiations between Chelsea and Mount over a new contract have not yet led to an agreement, with several offers made last summer and in the autumn rejected by the 24-year-old,” the reporter wrote for The Athletic.

“That has led to speculation that Mount could depart his boyhood side, and reports have suggested a number of suitors, most notably Liverpool, will attempt to prise him away from west London.

“The interested parties may be encouraged to learn that, currently, talks about extending Mount’s Chelsea career have been paused and — given the need for Graham Potter’s men to focus on finishing well in the top flight and Europe — they are not expected to resume until the summer.

“Once the season has ended and the conversations are picked up, Mount will have 12 months left and Chelsea’s intention is to secure the academy graduate to fresh terms or approve a sale.”

The 24-year-old has registered nine goal contributions in 31appearances for the Blues (across all competitions) this season and will likely welcome serious interest from potential suitors if guarantees over playing time can’t be issued.

On our end, we know that young legs are considered an absolute must in light of our ageing midfield.

Stefan Bajcetic may end up saving us millions in the summer market, though it still doesn’t change the fact that at lest two new options in the middle of the park will be required to breathe new life into a struggling department.

A potential midfield three comprised of the Spaniard, Mount and, hopefully, Jude Bellingham would certainly look promising and have the makings of a balanced selection, though only time will tell how high up on our shortlist the former Englishman is and how appealing our project looks.

