(Image) Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain spotted in crowd less than 24 hours after Liverpool snub

Liverpool faced Newcastle United without Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in the squad and it seems clear that his chances in the side are going to be limited for the rest of the season but that hasn’t stopped him supporting his teammates.

During the Liverpool U21s fixture at the academy, eagle eyed photographers spotted our No.15 in the crowd and it was a real show of elite mentality and strong leadership from the midfielder.

The 29-year-old could have easily headed home or kept his face out of public sight, had he been upset with not being selected by Jurgen Klopp, instead he wanted to show the younger members of the squad that he was there to support them.

That shows the type of person that the former Arsenal man is and he’s settling a brilliant example for those around him – even when not being given the chance to star in the first team.

You can view the image of Oxalde-Chamberlain via @AcadWatch on Twitter:

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain watching the U21's in action earlier today 📸 pic.twitter.com/9OPtUIHNKE — Anfield Watch Academy (@AcadWatch) February 19, 2023

