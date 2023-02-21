(Video) Alisson hands Vinicius freak Madrid equaliser in end to end Liverpool clash

Liverpool were handed a dream start against Real Madrid, blowing the Spanish outfit away with two goals inside the opening 15 minutes of action at Anfield.

Such is the quality of the Reds’ opponents, however, that they could never be counted out from the tie entirely and Vinicius Jr. made sure to punish Jurgen Klopp’s men after capitalising on a goalkeeper error from Alisson Becker.

The Brazilian was on the receiving end of a bobbly pass back from Joe Gomez admittedly, though it still marks a rare poor decision from the former Roma No.1 in the Champions League.

You can catch the clips below, courtesy of BT Sport & TUDN USA: