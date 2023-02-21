(Video) Ben Doak’s return from injury has Liverpool fans excited for the future

It’s been a real breakthrough season for Ben Doak, as he’s flirted with the first-team and been handed minutes by Jurgen Klopp but returning from injury was always going to be a big indication of where he is mentally too.

It’s frustrating for any player to be on the sidelines but the young Scot was quick to ensure that he made a mark when he returned to the Under-21s, with a tough challenge posed by Chelsea’s youth side.

Highlights of the 17-year-old’s performance show that he was more than ready for the challenge though and he looked angry, aggressive and direct with nearly everything he did during the game.

There’s so much time ahead of the former Celtic teenager but he’s showing that his performances could soon warrant more game time from the boss.

You can watch Doak’s highlights courtesy of LFC TV (via 1947production on YouTube):

