Carlo Ancelotti provides three-man injury update for Real Madrid ahead of Anfield clash

Liverpool and Real Madrid are becoming quite accustomed to facing each other now and ahead of a huge game at Anfield, Carlo Ancelotti spoke with the press and provided an injury update for his squad.

On Karim Benzema, the 63-year-old spoke with the media (via his club’s official website) and said: “He looks in good shape and he’ll start the match. He and all the rest of us are keen to get this next stage of the Champions League underway. The memory of last year is still fresh in our minds”.

Speaking about his midfield fitness issues, the Italian said: “We’re still in transition but this is a forced transition we weren’t hoping for. It’s happened now and we have to get used to it. I’m not worried though because we’ve looked really good with the guys who have come in for Tchouameni or Kroos. We have great faith in the squad”.

READ MORE: (Video) Liverpool fans rejoice as star man spotted in training ahead of Real Madrid clash

News that the current Ballon d’Or holder is back fit is somewhat of a blow, as we can expect that the 35-year-old will provide a tough test for our defence on the night.

However, also having it re-confirmed that both Aurelien Tchouameni and Toni Kroos will be absent on Merseyside is something that will be met with joy amongst our supporters.

The only worry is that we’re still set to face the likes of Luka Modric, Eduardo Camavinga and Federico Valverde, so it’s certainly not going to be a walkover for our midfield trio.

Jurgen Klopp also has his fair share of injury concerns with Thiago Alcantara, Luis Diaz and Ibou Konate being three men handed the start in Paris but all men who are ruled out for us.

It’s going to be a big game for the Reds and we’ll hope that a big lead can be achieved ahead of our trip to the Bernabeu in three weeks time.

40% of Liverpool’s summer loans failed – what’s happened to the club’s loan system?