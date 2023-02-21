(Video) ‘Makes me laugh’ – Jamie Carragher fires brutal Van Dijk dig after Madrid hit Liverpool for five

Liverpool’s encounter with Real Madrid looked set to be a European classic at the half-time mark with the Reds capable, at the time, of securing a big victory to change the narrative around their season.

Unfortunately, it very quickly became a night to forget for the hosts as an Eder Militao set-piece goal sparked a second-half humbling of Jurgen Klopp’s men, leading Jamie Carragher to fire some criticism Virgil van Dijk’s way after the full-time whistle.

Joe Gomez was likewise deserving of some critique for his part in a truly shambolic second 45 minutes that may very well leave our German tactician with some difficult calls to make this summer.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of CBS Sports: