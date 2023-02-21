Fabrizio Romano makes fresh Liverpool claim fans will love

With Real Madrid only a few points behind Barcelona in the La Liga standings, few, one might imagine, will be backing Liverpool to emerge the victorious party beyond the two Round of 16 legs in the Champions League.

Fabrizio Romano has suggested that may not necessarily be the case, however, after claiming that fans ‘could see a different Liverpool’ in the competition this term.

“What a game we could see tonight between Liverpool and Real Madrid,” the Italian told CaughtOffside.

“There are so many stars from both sides that it’s difficult to pick one who stands out, but I would perhaps suggest keeping an eye on Vinicius Junior as he loves a top performance on these big European nights.

“I also feel that, despite their difficult season in the Premier League, we could see a different Liverpool in the Champions League.”

It’s certainly interesting to note that, despite a rough 2022/23 league campaign, our European form (barring a 4-1 defeat in Naples) has been left relatively unaffected.

News that Darwin Nunez looks set to play a part in the upcoming encounter certainly bodes well as far as our chances of securing a big win against the incumbent Champions League holders.

There are still question marks over how we’ll react to sustained pressure from the Spaniards given the higher level of quality they have available – with all dues respect to Everton and Newcastle – compared to our last couple of fixtures.

If our front-three can keep up their exploits of late, of course, we’ll have plenty of firepower to respond with and hopefully take a positive result over to the Spanish capital.

