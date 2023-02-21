(Video) Fireworks set off outside Real Madrid’s team hotel on the eve of Champions League clash at Anfield

News Videos
Posted by

Liverpool and Real Madrid are becoming familiar foes but the Spanish outfit haven’t had too many trips to Merseyside in their history and so may not have been expecting the ‘welcoming’ they received.

Videos on social media have been shared and apparently show fireworks being set off outside the hotel where Carlo Ancelotti’s team were staying, on the night before the big match.

READ MORE: (Video) Henderson and Matip enjoy rock, paper, scissors drill in open training session

This is not something that you ordinarily see our fans do and will be something that is seen as embarrassing by some of our supporters and those of rival teams too.

It may give us an edge on the pitch if the opposition are lacking sleep but it also seems to go a little against what our fanbase is best known for.

You can watch the video of the fireworks via @DLent91 on Twitter:

40% of Liverpool’s summer loans failed – what’s happened to the club’s loan system?

More Stories Liverpool Real Madrid

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *