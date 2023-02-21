(Video) Henderson and Matip enjoy rock, paper, scissors drill in open training session

A huge game at Anfield as Liverpool look for revenge against Real Madrid could be all the reason for anyone to be nervous but it’s clear from the mood of Jordan Henderson and Joel Matip, that squad morale is quite high.

During a rock, paper, scissors drill during the open training session, the joy on the face of our captain was the perfect example of how relaxed Jurgen Klopp’s squad are.

This will obviously come from big victories against Everton and Newcastle and it shows the difference a bit of confidence makes to the squad.

Let’s hope that this mood within the camp remains just as high after the match and after another memorable European night.

You can watch the clip of Henderson and Matip (from 12:43) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

