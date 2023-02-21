(Videos) Watch how Liverpool fans greeted team bus ahead of Real Madrid tie

Liverpool fans were out on the streets in force, setting off flares and creating an atmosphere ahead of the impending tie with Real Madrid in the Champions League.

Given that the potential thread of the season is at stake following two consecutive league wins – not to forget either the magnitude of the clash against the incumbent holders – we’re certainly not surprised to see our team buses given a warm welcome on what could be another famous European night under the floodlights.

Despite a recent upturn in form, we’d imagine few are backing Jurgen Klopp’s men to secure a positive result to take to the Bernabeu.

Whilst we can understand such a rationale in light of our topsy-turvy performances this season, we’d be foolish to rule Liverpool out in light of our own phenomenal European pedigree and the promising signs of our forward line finally clicking.

