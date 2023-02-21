What John Henry has just said about summer spending & Klopp after Liverpool sale u-turn

John Henry ‘remains fully supportive’ of Jurgen Klopp despite Liverpool’s inconsistent form this term.

Arguably the most interesting update from the American, however, is the reported commitment to furnishing the German and his recruitment team with the funds necessary to revamp his squad in the summer, according to Paul Joyce, after confirming that the side was no longer up for sale.

“Liverpool’s principal owner remains fully supportive of Jurgen Klopp despite a difficult season for the manager. He also said funds will be made available to make changes to the squad,” the reporter wrote for The Times (via the Liverpool Echo).

The Merseysiders are keeping a close eye on Jude Bellingham with their thought to be at least moderate interest in the likes of Wolves’ Matheus Nunes and Chelsea’s Mason Mount.

It’s worth pointing out that Stefan Bajcetic may have made the process significantly easier for us in the summer given that the quality of his performances will have likely encouraged the club to narrow its search.

Regardless, a minimum of two new midfield additions simply can’t be avoided given potentially three of our current options in the squad will likely depart at the end of the campaign when their contracts expire.

The loss of two homegrown talents will likely mean that an English star beyond Bellingham will be pursued, which may very well lead us in the direction of Mount if Klopp and his coaching staff are yet to be convinced by some of our up and coming stars in the youth ranks to supplement our homegrown quota.

