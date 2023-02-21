(Video) ‘F**k UEFA’ – Champions League anthem can’t be heard over Liverpool fans’ boos

Liverpool fans could be clearly heard booing the Champions League anthem ahead of their encounter with Real Madrid as the players waited on the pitch.

This follows an official finding of innocence of Reds supporters after UEFA and French officials attempted to brand the travelling Anfield faithful as the cause of disruption in the Paris final last year.

With such authorities continuing to fail to take full responsibility for the horrific handling of the event in question, it’s only right that they face continued pressure for the foreseeable future.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of The Anfield Wrap: