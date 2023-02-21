Darwin Nunez starts as Klopp names strong XI v Real Madrid – predicted Liverpool team news

Liverpool are set for their biggest test of the season yet coming up against Champions League holders Real Madrid at Anfield this evening.

The Spanish outfit find themselves with a few injury absentees, though will still offer a more than significant challenge – especially whilst the Reds continue to find their feet and consistency after a period of poor results.

There will be more confidence on the hosts’ side, of course, with the front-three appearing to finally click.

Alisson Becker should be the man between the sticks with Virgil van Dijk retained alongside Joe Gomez in the heart of the back four.

The midfield should pick itself following Jordan Henderson and Fabinho’s relative rejuvenation with star performer Stefan Bajcetic completing the trio.

Up top, Cody Gakpo, Mo Salah and Darwin Nunez should make up the forward line to face Carlo Ancelotti’s Los Blancos.

EOTK’s Predicted XI: Alisson, Robertson, Van Dijk, Gomez, Alexander-Arnold, Bajcetic, Fabinho, Henderson, Nunez, Gakpo, Salah

