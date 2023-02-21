(Video) Liverpool fans rejoice as star man spotted in training ahead of Real Madrid clash

It’s set to be a huge European night at Anfield under the lights, as Liverpool welcome Real Madrid and seek revenge for two Champions League final defeats in the hope of progressing to the quarter-finals of the competition.

Ahead of the match, our supporters have been worried about the fitness of Darwin Nunez though and with Jurgen Klopp stating that there’s a “chance” the Uruguayan could play – it’s causing some unease amongst our fans.

However, thanks to the cameras present for the open training session, these concerns may have waived a little as our No.27 was spotted and seemingly in high spirits too.

It may have just been a warm-up and so we don’t know whether the 23-year-old was in full contact play too but it’s certainly a boost ahead of a huge game.

You can watch the video of Nunez (from 6:18) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

