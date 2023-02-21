Stefan Bajcetic starts against Real Madrid as Klopp makes bold selection call – confirmed Liverpool team news

It’s quite remarkable how quickly perspectives can shift, with confidence levels significantly improved by consecutive wins against Everton and Newcastle in the English top-flight.

Still, Liverpool’s upcoming meeting with Real Madrid in the Champions League is a challenge like no other, as the Reds will be more than familiar with in light of their recent record against Los Blancos.

Carlo Ancelotti’s men will certainly be banking on the Merseysider’s struggles continuing in some part, though anyone expecting an easy run at Anfield, a breeding ground for famous European nights, will be quickly corrected on the matter.

Alisson Becker is the man favoured in goal once more, whilst Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez retain their places in the centre-half positions.

Jurgen Klopp could have been tempted into relying purely on experience in the middle of the park, though has interestingly further proven his confidence in Stefan Bajcetic by handing the young Spaniard a start alongside Fabinho and Jordan Henderson.

Up top, things equally remain unchanged as Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez and Mo Salah form a forward line.

You can catch the full team news below, courtesy of @LFC:

And the Liverpool team news is… LIVE! Here's the XI Jurgen Klopp's gone with against Real Madrid in the #UCL Round of 16.

