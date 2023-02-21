(Video) New angle of Firmino’s samba skills as he dances past Newcastle players with ease

Bobby Firmino is a magician when he has a football at his feet and the latest angle of his merciless nutmeg on Sean Longstaff just shows how brilliant he truly is.

Our No.9 had not long come onto the pitch and it didn’t take him too long to embarrass the Newcastle players around him, as the Brazilian first turned away from Alexander Isak and passed the ball to Diogo Jota.

READ MORE: (Video) Fireworks set off outside Real Madrid’s team hotel on the eve of Champions League clash at Anfield

The Portuguese forward returned the ball to his teammate and the 31-year-old soon turned away from Joelinton, before delivering the filthy nutmeg.

From the main broadcast you could see it was a special moment but this new angle makes you appreciate it even more

You can watch the video of Firmino’s fancy footwork (from 7:18) via Liverpool FC on YouTube or TikTok:

40% of Liverpool’s summer loans failed – what’s happened to the club’s loan system?