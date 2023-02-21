(Video) Darwin Nunez scores filthiest backheel goal you’ll ever see in box office opening to Real Madrid clash

Anyone still doubting that Darwin Nunez and Liverpool are a match made in heaven should take a look at the Uruguayan’s latest effort in the Champions League – hell, take a few.

The 23-year-old got on the scoresheet in the opening five minutes with what can only be described as a box office backheel goal to leave Thibaut Courtois clutching at air.

It’s perhaps one of the most audacious opening goals you’ll ever seen in Europe’s premier competition and yet another strong sign of the former Benfica man’s growing confidence levels.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of BT Sport & TUDN USA: