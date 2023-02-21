Supporters announce ‘demonstration’ taking place at Anfield regarding Paris events at CL final

Liverpool and Real Madrid are set to face each other for the first time since the Champions League final in Paris last season and given the recent report published on the events that happened that evening, there is now set to be a demonstration during the game.

Taking to their own Twitter account, Spion Kop 1906 wrote: ‘During tonight’s game, there’ll be a demonstration taking place for a short period in relation to the events of Paris 2022. We’d greatly appreciate the support of the whole stadium’.

This is the same fan group who successfully organised ‘Flag Day’ against Everton and so have shown that they have the popular support of the match-going Reds, who are the ones being asked to carry out this show of support too.

It’s not yet been disclosed what will be happening, where and when but it’s sure to be a public show to UEFA that we are not happy with the way that our supporters were treated on their flagship occasion.

Hopefully the presence of the supporters from Spain will also aid our cause, as there is likely to be many supporters present on Merseyside who were also in the French capital at the end of the last campaign.

The competition and event organisers were lucky that there weren’t more serious repercussions of their gross mishandling of the game and so we deserve the opportunity to let our feelings be known.

Let’s hope that this is done in the correct manner but also with the full backing of those lucky enough to be in attendance for the match.

You can view the Tweet about the planned Paris demonstration via @SpionKop1906 on Twitter:

