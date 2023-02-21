(Video) Virgil van Dijk’s smile to the media has Liverpool fans in stitches

Virgil van Dijk made his return from a hamstring injury against Newcastle United and it’s clear that our No.4 remains in high spirits, ahead of a huge clash with Real Madrid.

During the open training session in front of the media, the Dutchman was enjoying a laugh and joke with Joe Gomez and Cody Gakpo – before turning to the cameras present.

READ MORE: Carlo Ancelotti provides three-man injury update for Real Madrid ahead of Anfield clash

The beaming smile he offered up shows just how relaxed and happy our defender is right now and let’s hope this continues after a huge game with Carlo Ancelotti’s team.

Anfield is set to be rocking and with our main centre-back returning to action, there’s no reason why we can’t expect a positive result.

You can watch the clip of van Dijk (from 4:13) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

40% of Liverpool’s summer loans failed – what’s happened to the club’s loan system?