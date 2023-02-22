(Video) Carragher defends ‘mismanagement’ of Henderson amidst ‘criticism from Liverpool fans’

Liverpool fans have gone from cloud nine after defeating Everton and Newcastle in the Premier League, to feeling nearly as down as we have done at any point this season but Jamie Carragher was quick to jump to the defence of Jordan Henderson.

Speaking about players within the squad who are receiving abuse, the Bootle-born pundit said: “The one people mostly talk about is probably Jordan Henderson, he’s the captain. We all know that reinforcements are needed in midfield and that lad gets a bit of criticism from Liverpool fans – he shouldn’t.

“He’s come in at 21, his now 31/32 and he’s won everything, he’s lifted every trophy. The fact that he’s still having to play week-in, week-out means there’s been mismanagement off the pitch”.

READ MORE: (Video) Carragher slams ’embarrassing’ and ‘defensively shambolic’ Liverpool performance

It’s probably comments that will be warmly received by our captain as this is coming from his former teammate and a club legend.

These words do also seem to suggest that the former defender does think that the Sunderland-born midfielder is declining in quality but we do expect an overhaul in his position this summer and so his minutes would be managed better (hopefully) in the next campaign.

You can watch Carragher’s comments on Henderson (from 3:50) via @CBSSportsGolazo on Twitter:

Were Liverpool poor or Real just outstanding? 🤔 Thierry: "It's the end of an era for Liverpool"@Carra23: "To see the gulf today at Anfield…"@MicahRichards: "Sometimes you have to change your principles to win" pic.twitter.com/UZJQG6oaYP — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) February 21, 2023

40% of Liverpool’s summer loans failed – what’s happened to the club’s loan system?