(Video) “There’s so much space” – Courtois on how Real targeted Liverpool’s high press

Thibaut Courtois was happy to avoid blame for a Real Madrid loss, as his mistake to hand Liverpool a two-goal lead was quickly atoned for and the ‘keeper explained how his side won the match.

Speaking with Peter Schmeichel, the former Chelsea man said: “They are vulnerable with the space at the back because they press so high, the moment you get out of that pressure there is so much space and we have people on the counter attack”.

It’s tough to hear that our famous high press is now working against us and being targeted, showing the drop in standards from even last year and the seasons that came before it.

It starts with less pressure from the front, to a lack of legs in the middle, to vulnerability with one-on-one defensive performances – something which culminated in conceding five goals at Anfield.

Thibaut Courtois tells @PSchmeichel1 the tie isn't over and discusses his error for Mo Salah's goal. 🎁 pic.twitter.com/SRlSbLgxEy — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) February 21, 2023

