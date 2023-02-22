‘Last thing we need’ – Jose Enrique can’t believe what’s he’s now seen reported about Klopp and Liverpool

Jose Enrique has expressed disbelief at fresh reports that have surfaced about Jurgen Klopp and his Liverpool future.

The Spanish ex-fullback reacted on Twitter to a claim made by SportBible (originating from CaughtOffside) asserting that the German’s position at Anfield could be under threat whilst Bayern Munich’s Julian Nagelsmann has been allegedly ‘earmarked’ as a possible replacement.

Don't believe this news. The last thing we need is the main man to go… Info @sportbible pic.twitter.com/uxDiFMd0zr — José enrique (@Jesanchez3) February 22, 2023

The Reds’ woes this term took another turn for the worse as Champions League holders Real Madrid exposed the hosts’ vulnerabilities in a devastating second-half of football.

It’s quite the fall from grace to go from being the side viewed as an equal, if not slightly superior, to Los Blancos ahead of the Paris Champions League final last year, to looking virtually unrecognisable to the team that came within two games of entering the history books.

That collapse can be traced in part – but only in part – to some of the manager’s decisions and, perhaps, loyalty to his generally reliable senior operators.

Anyone suggesting that the time has come for Klopp to hand over the reins, however, has clearly not learned from the mistakes of Borussia Dortmund’s hierarchy following the German’s Bundesliga exit in 2015.

Make no mistake: building another great Liverpool team will represent a challenge like no other for the 55-year-old, though we can’t think of another coach in world football better-suited to the task at hand.

