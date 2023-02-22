(Video) Henderson on ‘unlucky’ Liverpool who were ‘punished’ by Real Madrid

The juxtaposition between elation of being two goals ahead at Anfield to then go and concede five goals without reply was tough to watch and Jordan Henderson was asked to share his thoughts on the result.

Speaking with BT Sport, our captain said: “We were probably unlucky to go in at half-time level, but we made too many mistakes and when you do a team like Madrid punish you and they punished us every time tonight”.

It was such a strong start from Jurgen Klopp’s side that it seemed it was a matter of how many goals we would score but errors and brilliant finishing from our opponents resulted in a terrible second-half.

The dream is not over but it’s going to be a huge effort to restore our confidence in the upcoming Premier League games, never mind the trip to the Bernabeu.

You can watch Henderson’s comments via @btsportfootball on Twitter:

"It's a difficult defeat to take" "We were unlucky to go in level at half-time" "We have to move on quickly" Jordan Henderson reacts after a heavy defeat to Real Madrid…💬#UCL pic.twitter.com/pGefWRBWx6 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 21, 2023

