Reliable journo who broke Nunez news claims Klopp ‘interest’ in €15-20m midfielder

Liverpool are ‘looking at’ Luka Sucic ahead of the summer window, Jacque Talbot has reported online, after Jurgen Klopp ‘had an interest in him’.

The reliable reporter, who first broke news of the Reds’ interest in Darwin Nunez last year, confirmed that the player’s release clause is understood to be ‘around €15-20m [£13.2 -17.6m]’.

“We hear that the release clause of the player is around €15-20m, so it would represent quite a low fee if Liverpool were to bring him in,” the FootballTransfers journalist revealed in a Twitter update.

“He can play a variety of roles in the midfield position, whether that be a 6 or an 8. Even as a 10.

“He has a good number of goals to his game – nine goals in just under 60 appearances for Salzburg.”

The Merseysiders are known to be especially keen on bringing Jude Bellingham to Anfield in the summer, though a harrowing defeat suffered at the hands of European rivals Real Madrid yesterday may have highlighted further rot at the club in need of addressing.

Assuming that our recruitment team have been keeping a close eye on the Croatian, a fee of €15-20m has to be considered particularly attractive given how much in the way of funds the possible signing of the aforementioned Borussia Dortmund prodigy will require.

At 20 years of age, of course, Sucic would represent a comparatively rawer addition to the maturity of the likes of Mason Mount or Matheus Nunes who have also enjoyed links to Merseyside.

With the dynamism and energy levels often associated with a peak Klopp team found to be wanting from the current term, the introduction of a couple of pair of fresh legs surely can’t hurt our chances of restoring intensity in the middle of the park.

Stefan Bajcetic’s (18) breakout season would certainly add weight to that theory.

