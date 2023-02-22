(Video) Klopp on what ‘can be the decider’ in the second leg with Real Madrid

Liverpool and Real Madrid may well be seen by many people as a tie that is over already but Jurgen Klopp is remaining positive and has shared how he thinks his side can win the second leg.

Speaking with BT Sport, the boss said: “Obviously everyone saw tonight how good they are on the counter-attack if we have to score goals there, in their own stadium, each single counter-attack can be the decider”.

Some may scoff at the idea of our manager plotting a way to overturn the three goal deficit at the Bernabeu but we’ve proven in the past that we can do it.

As well as this though, the 55-year-old needs to be a beacon of hope for his players and the supporters because if he gives up – what hope have we got?

You can watch Klopp’s comments via @btsportfootball on Twitter:

"After they equalised, we played the game on their terms!" A frustrated but passionate Jurgen Klopp gives us his in-depth analysis of what went wrong against Real Madrid… 🎙️ @julesbreach pic.twitter.com/b0esMFyQiQ — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 21, 2023

