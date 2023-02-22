(Video) Klopp says he can ‘take a lot from the game’ despite 5-2 loss to Real Madrid

Liverpool fans won’t be rushing to rewatch the highlights from our performance against Real Madrid but Jurgen Klopp has insisted that there are positives that can be taken from the match.

Speaking with CBS Sport, the 55-year-old said: “Yeah, 5-2 doesn’t feel great but as I said, I take a lot from the game anyway. Not a lot from the second-half but a lot from the first-half”.

The start to the match was possibly the most convincing we have had this season and the atmosphere matched the intensity on the pitch, which is something we will want to see again.

However, our issues in the second-half clearly outweighed the positive start and mean that we have a near impossible task at the Bernabeu in a few weeks time.

You can watch Klopp’s interview (from 1:58) via @CBSSportsGolazo on Twitter:

"5-2 doesn't feel great, but I take a lot from the game…" Jurgen Klopp tells @NicoCantor1 there were positives despite Liverpool's heavy #UCL defeat. 🔴 pic.twitter.com/ZLHZOiCtME — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) February 22, 2023

