Liverpool hold internal talks over Jurgen Klopp’s future as possible replacement ‘earmarked’ – CaughtOffside

Jurgen Klopp’s future as Liverpool manager could be under threat with the Reds’ progress in the Champions League playing a potentially decisive role in that regard.

One exclusive report from CaughtOffside has now claimed that Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann has been ‘earmarked’ already as a potential successor should the 55-year-old be shown the door.

“According to our sources, prior to Tuesday night’s first leg at home, conversations regarding the manager’s position between the club’s senior hierarchy had already taken place,” Andrew Walker wrote for the publication.

“One source inside the club has described feelings toward Klopp as ‘samesy’ and in need of ‘freshening up’ with ‘a lot of players looking like they’ve lost their appetite’.

“Ahead of what looks like a crucial period for the German, Liverpool’s decision-makers have earmarked Julian Naglesmann as a potential replacement.

“The 35-year-old, currently in charge of Bayern Munich, has three years left on his deal but sources believe he would ‘jump at the chance’ to succeed Klopp and experience managing in the Premier League.

“While a final decision over Klopp’s future has yet to be decided, it has been suggested that should Liverpool’s board proceed with parting ways with the German, he will be afforded the chance to resign out of respect for what he has achieved during his eight years in charge.”

The Merseysiders suffered a demoralising 5-2 defeat at home to Real Madrid, setting up what will be a mammoth task in the second leg in Madrid.

READ MORE: Reliable journalist drops ‘breaking’ Jude Bellingham transfer update after Liverpool humbled

READ MORE: Liverpool man could be out for long time after exiting pitch clutching his hamstring

Whilst we can appreciate concerns over the alleged ‘seven year itch’ and the stark drop-off in form from the prior campaign, it’s massively unfair to lay all the blame at the coach’s feet.

That’s not to say Klopp shouldn’t take some responsibility for how results have panned out in 2022/23, though the clear need for reinvestment in the summer – and the failure to address shortcomings in January – should stand as an explanation for why our quadruple-hunters have fallen off a cliff performatively.

Sacking the manager before’s had the chance to properly address the issues would be hugely reactive as far as we’re concerned here at Empire of the Kop – even if we should fail to reach the top four or secure silverware.

EOTK Insider Opinion: The Manchester United Qatari takeover apologists have sunk to new depths as Liverpool dodge a bullet