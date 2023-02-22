Respected journalist says Liverpool monitoring 27-goal ace they ‘held talks with’ recently

The links between Kylian Mbappe and Liverpool have resurfaced ‘amid reports of his unhappiness’ in the French capital.

Pete O’Rourke now claims that the Reds are keeping tabs on the 27-goal striker, though it’s fair to say striking a deal would prove challenging.

“Liverpool are also continuing to monitor the situation of Neymar’s teammate, Kylian Mbappe, amid reports of his unhappiness at Parc des Princes,” the journalist told Football Insider.

“Jurgen Klopp’s side held talks with him before he signed his new PSG contract, which runs until 2025 with the option for an additional two years.

“However, the Anfield club are aware that a deal would be hard to complete due to the finances involved in any potential move.”

With Jude Bellingham highlighted as the club’s top target for the summer, it seems highly unlikely that the Merseysiders will be prepared to stump up upwards of £100m for the World Cup winner.

Mbappe’s contract is set to expire in 2025, which could create an opportunity for an exit over the next year and a half with suitors sure to be keeping a close eye on the situation as it develops.

Whilst we can certainly appreciate the generational quality on offer with the Frenchman, our forward line simply isn’t a priority for regeneration as things stand.

Both Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez, brought in during the January and summer transfer windows respectively, should be set to have bright futures at the club, and the likes of Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota still have yet to reach their peaks whilst we continue to count on the experience of Mo Salah and Bobby Firmino.

With that in mind, the midfield will be the focus come the end of the season with potential scope for the backline should funds stretch as far.

