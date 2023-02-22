(Video) Nunez will be furious watching back footage of stonewall penalty he was denied

In the grand scheme of things, Liverpool did not do enough on the night to beat European rivals Real Madrid at Anfield.
Regardless, it’s difficult to imagine a second-half goal not having some kind of inspiring impact on the team, which makes the ludicrous call on a clear shove on Darwin Nunez from Dani Carvajal all the more difficult to take.
Watching it back, we couldn’t blame the Uruguayan for wondering how exactly how he wasn’t awarded a spot-kick on the night.
You can catch the clip below, courtesy of
Hombre, que digas que solo le pone la mano encima…
Cuando le empuja con todo el cuerpo , santo de tu devoción no es Kovács, pero para librarlo de un penalti clarísimo, tampoco me parece pic.twitter.com/xGxQMrvpch
— Israh (@Israh15592618) February 21, 2023