(Video) Sky Sports reporter fires thinly veiled dig at Manchester United fans over Qatari takeover interest

Manchester United appear set to benefit from the financial might of the Middle East, with the club the subject of serious interest from Qatar.

Kaveh Solhekol broke down the potential benefits as far as the running of the side and the mounting debt are concerned, though caveated his points with a subtle reference to the regime’s appalling human rights record: “If you’re a United fan and all you care about is having an owner who can afford to buy and run the club then the Qataris would be the right owners for you – if that’s all you care about.”

With a number of Red Devils fans online apparently expressing a lack of care for the dark side of this story, it felt like a thinly veiled dig from the Sky Sports reporter.

QIA were said to hold some interest in investing in Liverpool, though talks broke down recently; presumably due to the lack of a significant offer based on FSG’s statement on their stewardship of the Reds (and hopefully with some consideration of the conflict in values).

