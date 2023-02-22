Thierry Henry sends FSG brutal Liverpool message as J W Henry has already set plan in motion

Liverpool were given the clearest indicator yet as to their standing next to their elite rivals in the sport following a demoralising 5-2 humbling suffered at the hands of Real Madrid.

The response from commentators post-match was understandably bleak, with Jamie Carragher slamming his old club’s ‘shambolic’ defending and Thierry Henry claiming it was officially the ‘end of an era’ for the Reds.

“Some of the players don’t have the level to play any more for Liverpool,” the Frenchman told CBS Sports.

“It happens sometimes to the best. It happened to me, it happened to you Jamie [Carragher], to Micah [Richards]. I think it’s the end of an era.

“I’m not having a go at Liverpool but you have to call… in France, you say a cat a cat. You have to call it – they’re not playing well.”

This follows John Henry’s announcement that FSG will pull the plug on plans to sell the club, though investment opportunities will still be welcomed if the right partner can be found.

Most important of all in that statement was the American’s promise to back the manager in the summer with there being a clear need for investment in a squad that has struggled for most of the current campaign.

“Liverpool’s principal owner remains fully supportive of Jurgen Klopp despite a difficult season for the manager. He also said funds will be made available to make changes to the squad,” Paul Joyce wrote for The Times (via the Liverpool Echo).

The main question we have, however, is just how much in the way of funds will be released come the end of the season with us clearly needing more than just Jude Bellingham and one midfielder to turn the tide.

Question marks over Joe Gomez and Joel Matip persist, though it would be fair to point out that the backline has faced increased pressure due in no small part to our leggy midfield.

Either way, it seems that our summer plans have officially been set in motion and hopefully the recruitment team will be given the exact backing required to address Thierry Henry’s (and Liverpool fans’) concerns.

