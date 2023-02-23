Benitez declares split loyalties for Liverpool and Everton after managing both clubs

Only two men in the history of Liverpool and Everton have managed both clubs – William Edward Barclay and Rafa Benitez, with the latter sharing a surprising insight into his thoughts on both clubs today.

Writing the foreword for ‘Crossing the Park: The Men Who Dared to Play for Both Liverpool and Everton‘, the Spaniard said: ‘I can’t say I’m more Liverpool or Everton today.

‘Logically, in six years there were a lot of highs at Liverpool, but I still have good friends amongst the Everton fans’.

It seems clear that the 62-year-old may look back more fondly on his time at Anfield but he’s showing his professional manner, as he holds both clubs in an equally high regard and this is probably an ethos he shares for all of the teams he has managed.

This will be taken badly by both Reds and Blues on Merseyside as they can’t imagine that someone could ever look favourably upon both at the same time but does show the respect the Champions League winner has for the city and everyone within it.

Still calling the Wirral his home today, his family have never left the area since their arrival in 2004 (despite the managerial roles that Benitez has held across the world) and so he will always be proud of the fact he has managed both teams and won’t pick a favourite between them.

Supporters won’t ever be able to understand this way of thinking but it can either be seen as trying to appease everyone in the city he lives in, or an insight into his elite professionalism as a top class football manager.

