(Video) Cody Gakpo given hero’s welcome as he returns to PSV as a fan

Having played for Liverpool against Real Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday, Cody Gakpo was invited by PSV to attend their Europa League game against Sevilla and was given a hero’s welcome.

The 23-year-old first joined the Dutch side in 2007 and was born and raised in Eindhoven, leading to the attacker being captain of the club before making his January move to Anfield.

It was a special moment for the player and his supporters as they chanted their “Cody Gakpo – Eindhovenaar!” song one more time.

It’s great to see the love for our No.18 and that he wanted to return to say thank you for the many happy years he spent with the club.

