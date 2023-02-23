Ex-Red claims ‘it’s time for a big reset at Liverpool’ with Jurgen Klopp urged to make ‘half a dozen’ signings in the summer

Danny Murphy believes it’s time for a ‘big reset’ at Liverpool and has tipped Jurgen Klopp to be extremely active in the transfer market come the summer.

The Reds were outclassed by Real Madrid at Anfield on Tuesday night in the Champions League and the dismal performance has strengthened calls for a number of new signings to be made at the end of the season.

The former Liverpool midfielder expects ‘half a dozen’ new faces to be added to the German’s squad in time for the 2023/24 campaign.

He told talkSPORT (via Daily Star): “I think it’s time for a big reset, I think there’s going to be five or six gone in the summer. I think Klopp knows, Klopp will get the opportunity to fix this and he deserves that opportunity, a hundred per cent.

“I think most fans are with me on that. Is it easy getting players out the door? Some who will be on big money? We will have to wait and see. But I think you’re looking at least half a dozen, maybe four of five at least – probably half a dozen coming in, in the summer.”

READ MORE: (Video) Benitez reveals three players he nearly signed for Liverpool

Jude Bellingham is the player constantly being linked with a move to Anfield and it’s believed that Klopp has made the Borussia Dortmund star his main transfer target.

The likes of Manchester City and Real Madrid are also interested in the teenager and it’s therefore imperative that we finish in the top four to give us the best possible chance of luring the England international to Merseyside.

As well as players joining the club, there will be some on their way out at the end of the season and Murphy has discussed who those departing may be.

“Well I think there are some obvious ones who are nearing the end of their contracts or career,” he continued. “When you’ve got Keita, Ox, Milner is near the end, that’s three in midfield, that leaves space then.

“You could probably throw Fabinho in there maybe, depending on how much you could get for him to get someone younger in that role with more energy. That would be three or four spaces in midfield that would give you carte blanche then to bring in new players and entice them in.”

Our defeat to Carlo Ancelotti’s side earlier this week was a concerning one.

Although we started the game brilliantly, we didn’t get a sniff during the second half and the La Liga giants toyed with us in our own back yard.

A number of reinforcements are needed to ensure we’re competing on all four fronts again next season and we have a very important summer transfer window ahead.

40% of Liverpool’s summer loans failed – what’s happened to the club’s loan system?