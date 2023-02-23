FSG have already sent Klopp summer investment message after January decision

Liverpool’s ownership, FSG, seem prepared to invest in the club’s transfer activities despite putting the side on the market after demonstrating such a willingness in January, it has been suggested.

The Merseysiders secured the signing of Cody Gakpo from PSV for £35m, though many fans will be hoping to see Jurgen Klopp’s outfit spend significantly more come the end of the season to address the clear flaws in the squad.

“Cody Gakpo’s arrival in January showed the ownership are happy to invest in the squad despite the club being on the market/looking for investment, but the fee Dortmund want [for Jude Bellingham] would be almost twice Liverpool’s club-record transfer, so whether they have the money or not is to be seen,” the writers at The Athletic reported.

Spending in the winter window has to be caveated, however, against the reality that the Reds categorically failed to address their biggest issue when presented with an opportunity to do so – the midfield.

READ MORE: ‘Completely off’ – Jose Enrique says LFC must sign a player to try and take 30-year-old’s place

READ MORE: Reliable journo who broke Nunez news claims Klopp ‘interest’ in €15-20m midfielder

The emergence of Stefan Bajcetic has, in some parts, covered the rot, though there can be no denying the fact that we’re in serious need of AT LEAST two new midfielders of serious quality.

Jude Bellingham would supply a humungous tick in that particular box, though will require us to dig deep into our pockets just for that one signing alone.

With it being suggested by some journalists that we need as many as four new additions this summer, however, Fenway Sports Group need to already be thinking about how to make more funds available for the revamp.

EOTK Insider Opinion: The Manchester United Qatari takeover apologists have sunk to new depths as Liverpool dodge a bullet