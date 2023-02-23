Liverpool told why they won’t be on Jude Bellingham’s ‘radar’ in the summer

Rio Ferdinand believes Liverpool won’t be on Jude Bellingham’s ‘radar’ at the moment with the club currently experiencing a period of ‘transition’.

The Borussia Dortmund star is one of Europe’s hottest prospects and is attracting interest from a number of clubs ahead of a potential move in the summer.

Real Madrid, who thrashed Jurgen Klopp’s side 5-2 at Anfield on Tuesday in the Champions League, are joined by Manchester City and Liverpool in being interested in the teenager’s signature but Ferdinand is unsure whether the teenager will want to move to Merseyside.

“I think Jude Bellingham’s intelligent enough not to look at one game in isolation, he’ll be looking at the bigger picture,” the former Manchester United defender told BT Sport (via The Boot Room).

“What does the next 12 months look like at Liverpool? What kind of impact can I have at Liverpool?

“I think if we said a year ago, or six months ago, I don’t think Jude Bellingham even questions Liverpool’s trajectory or where they’re going, because they were in a different place.

“At the moment, I don’t think Liverpool are going to be on his radar and that will be very disappointing for Liverpool fans.

“I think the club’s in transition at the moment, the club’s in the process of being sold or is up for sale, or whatever that looks like.

“The more important thing is that the team doesn’t seem to be functioning in the right way, and there’s a transition in terms of players in the team.

“There’s some old players there that are going to need to be shifted and moved on, and some young players brought in.

“Does he come into that? Or does he go into a team that looks like they’re going to win right now?

“Real Madrid have to be top of the list at the moment.”

The La Liga giants always have a great chance of beating other clubs to the signing of any player but Bellingham may opt for a move to the Premier League and a return back to his England.

If he was to make Anfield his home next season he has the potential to be the main man at the club for at least the next decade and be at the forefront of a new era for Klopp’s side.

Our inconsistency so far this season certainly hasn’t helped our chances of luring him to L4 but we still remain somewhat confident that he’ll place his faith in our German tactician and will believe he can reach his promising potential on Merseyside.

