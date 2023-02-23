‘Liverpool’s deal to lose…’ – Player who has blown Klopp away is a ‘huge admirer’ of LFC boss

Those watching Liverpool succumb to a disastrous 5-2 defeat at the hands of Real Madrid in the Champions League could be forgiven for thinking it would sway Jude Bellingham’s summer decision.

Sources close to Borussia Dortmund, however, have claimed that the Englishman – who is a ‘huge admirer’ of Jurgen Klopp – would be prepared to overlook the Reds’ current struggles this term and consider the bigger picture.

“Nevertheless, Klopp has been impressed by Bellingham and is more likely to spend big on him than sign two players with the same money,” The Athletic reported.

“Bellingham is a huge admirer of Klopp and Liverpool, and several sources have insisted he wouldn’t necessarily be put off by the club’s recent blip.

“In theory, Bellingham’s style means he would contribute well in Klopp’s system. He is a box-to-box player who helps decide games. One recurring theme in all the conversations for this article is that Bellingham is hugely intelligent and will think long-term — picking the right move is more important to him than a potential year without Champions League football. After Liverpool’s Real Madrid defeat, that scenario looks increasingly likely.

“Another potential advantage for Liverpool is Klopp’s relationship with his former club. And with Liverpool’s director of football Julian Ward soon to depart, the manager’s role in trying to secure Bellingham could be particularly crucial.

“Some involved in the Bellingham pursuit feel this is Liverpool’s deal to lose, but the money needed and Liverpool’s indifferent form may yet prove too big a barrier.”

The ageing of the current midfield, with senior figures in Jordan Henderson and Fabinho proving unreliable, has highlighted a clear need for fresh legs in the middle of the park alongside exciting emerging talent Stefan Bajcetic.

The fact that this is considered ‘Liverpool’s deal to lose’ has to be encouraging for our recruitment team ahead of a summer window that will demand significant change and backing of a similar scope to fund it.

If we’re looking for the epitome of dynamism and another potential leadership candidate who could learn from the likes of our No.14 and, possibly, James Milner (if the vice-captain extends for another year) – you won’t find many, if any, better options than Bellingham.

Having chosen to wait it out for our target this summer, it would represent a remarkable degree of incompetence on our part to fail to see the potential transfer through if the only barrier is of a financial nature.

