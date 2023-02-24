‘I knew it was going to be tricky’ – Jurgen Klopp makes interesting admission regarding Liverpool’s transfer business

Jurgen Klopp has admitted that Liverpool must ‘always be on point’ when completing business in the transfer market but is happy with the way that the Reds go about their dealings.

The German tactician was speaking to the press ahead of his side’s clash with Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park tomorrow night where his side will be looking to pick up their third straight Premier League win.

The Merseysiders were defeated 5-2 by Real Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday night and that performance has strengthened calls for the club to be active in the transfer market come the summer, something that Klopp was asked about during his press conference at the AXA Training Centre.

“It was always clear – our transfers have to always be on point,” the former Borussia Dortmund boss said (as relayed by The Athletic’s James Pearce on Twitter). “We can’t make four transfers before we know who’s going to leave the club. I knew it was going to be tricky – that’s one of the reasons why I signed the new contact.”

The 55-year-old signed extended his contract at the club last year meaning he will remain in the Anfield hot seat until the summer of 2026.

Liverpool’s owners FSG have often been criticised for adopting a ‘sell before we buy’ policy at the club and it’s believed that the Americans are still searching for further investment from interested parties after they released a bombshell statement back in November.

Reports are suggesting that John Henry and co will provide Klopp with £250m to spend in the summer with half of those funds expected to go towards a move for Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham.

We don’t have the finances to splash the cash like many of our rivals both domestically and across Europe and our German tactician has previously admitted that he will only sign a player if he’s certain that he’s the right fit for the club.

A big transfer window is expected at the end of the season and it’ll be interesting to see what sort of business we complete.

