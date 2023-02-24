Liverpool interested in 23-year-old Italy international as Klopp’s side tipped for summer ‘reset’ – report

Liverpool are weighing up a move for Inter Milan central defender Alessandro Bastoni ahead of a potential summer move to the Italian.

Tuesday night’s dismal defeat to Real Madrid in the Champions League has strengthened calls for Jurgen Klopp to add reinforcements to his back line at the end of the season and Fichajes (via Caught Offside) are now claiming that the 23-year-old is of interest to the Anfield outfit.

With Ibou Konate missing our last four games through injury and Virgil van Dijk only returning from a hamstring strain last week, we have struggled for a settled partnership at the heart of our defence.

Joe Gomez had a night to forget against the La Liga giants and Joel Matip has been far from his best so far this season.

Although the club’s main priority is to strengthen the midfield, there would be certainly be no complaints if a new central defender was to arrive on Merseyside come the summer.

Former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy has urged the club it’s time for a ‘big reset’ at Anfield ahead of next season with him suggesting that six new signings are needed.

Bastoni is a fully-fledged Italy international and has appeared 26 times for Inter this season (across all competitions) scoring five goals in the process.

His towering presence and strength would certainly come in handy in the Premier League but with his current deal at the San Siro running until the summer of next year, the Serie A giants could demand a sizeable fee for his services if we’re to try and prize him to England before then.

