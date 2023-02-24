Liverpool told they can have ‘something special’ in midfield if they complete two specific signings in the summer

David James has told Liverpool they they can have ‘something special’ in midfield if they complete the signings of Jude Bellingham and Mason Mount.

The former is believed to be the club’s main summer transfer target after impressing for Borussia Dortmund and England this season while Mount has also been linked with a move to Anfield from Chelsea in recent weeks.

The 24-year-old may be uncertain about his Stamford Bridge future following the huge number of attacking signings made by new owner Todd Boehly this season.

“I’m a big fan of Mason Mount. If you’re Mason Mount or Ruben Loftus-Cheek, prior to the transfer window at Chelsea, then you’d be questioning your longevity at the club, due to the number of signings that the club has made,” James told GGRecon (via the Express).

“It’s nothing to do with Graham Potter. I did my pro licence with him and he’s a fantastic manager and a fantastic person.

“But I just believe that there’s a lot of players that have come in for a lot of money and then there will be players at the club who were there before the transfer window, who would have believed they’d be at Chelsea for the rest of their career, like Mason Mount, but will now be starting to question whether that’s the case.

“If Liverpool are interested in him, then the prospect of Mason Mount and Jude Bellingham in Liverpool’s midfield would be something special I think.”

Mount has registered just three goals and six assists in 31 appearances for the London outfit this season (across all competitions) but has showed what he’s made of in recent seasons as well as impressing under Gareth Southgate for the Three Lions.

The Englishman’s versatility is something that may attract attention from Jurgen Klopp with him having the ability to operate in midfield as well as part of a front three.

Strengthening our options in the middle of the park is a priority for our German tactician come the summer and with the Chelsea star out of contract in the capital next year and talks over a new deal so far failing to progress, the Blues are reportedly willing to let their No. 19 leave for a fee in the region of £40m.

Adding Bellingham and Mount to our midfield options would be a quality bit of business and it’s looking likely that our squad for the 2023/24 campaign is going to look a lot different.

Qualifying for the Champions League is imperative if we’re to attract big names to Anfield, however, so let’s hope we can pick up our third league win in a row tomorrow against Crystal Palace.

