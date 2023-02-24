Merson explains how Crystal Palace can ’cause problems’ for Liverpool as Klopp’s side look to reduce gap on top four

Paul Merson has explained how Crystal Palace can ’cause problems’ for Liverpool at Selhurst Park tomorrow.

The Reds go into the clash with Patrick Viera’s side in need of a reaction after Tuesday night’s dismal defeat to Real Madrid at Anfield.

After picking up wins against Everton and Newcastle recently, victory in south London would be the Merseysiders third league win in a row and would reduce the gap between themselves and the top four to just four points.

“If you look at the way Liverpool were playing against Newcastle United last weekend, and you didn’t know Pope was shown a red card, you wouldn’t have been able to tell they were down to 10-men at times,” Merson told Sportskeeda (via Rousing The Kop).

“Suffice to say, Liverpool did struggle despite getting off to a flying start and playing more than 60 minutes against 10-men.

“Crystal Palace will sit back and hit Liverpool on the break. Palace’s players are not of Vinicius’ class but Liverpool will need to be wary of them.

“They’ve got pace down the flanks and those are the kind of teams that cause problems for Liverpool and if they can make the right decisions, Patrick Vieira’s men can get a result here.

“Prediction: Crystal Palace 1-1 Liverpool.”

There’s no denying that on their day Palace can be a really dangerous side but if we’re to have any hope of qualifying for next season’s Champions League then these are the games that you simply must win.

With the likes of Wilfried Zaha and Eberechi Eze at the top end of the pitch we need our full-backs to be right on it in the capital to ensure the Eagles don’t cause an upset.

Patrick Viera’s side are six points clear of the drop zone but with games against Manchester City and Arsenal on the horizon, the Frenchman will be eager to pick up a win to reduce the pressure on his side heading into a tough set of fixtures.

Although we started well against Madrid on Tuesday night, our performance in the second half was hard to watch and we’re therefore expecting Jurgen Klopp to make changes to his side tomorrow.

You can probably expect Joel Matip to replace Joe Gomez at the heart of defence while we wouldn’t be surprised to see Diogo Jota enter the starting XI for the first time since October.

