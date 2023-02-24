‘Monster’ Liverpool star may be one of four midfielders to leave the club in the summer – report

Jurgen Klopp is reportedly set to be extremely active in the transfer market in the summer with a new midfielder believed to be the German’s main priority.

Jude Bellingham is the name constantly being linked with a move to Anfield but with the Reds struggling for consistency and facing a real challenge just to finish in the top four, there is concern that the talented teenager may opt for a move elsewhere.

Liverpool supporters have been crying out for an elite midfielder to be signed since the end of last season to help take the club to the next level and Tuesday night’s defeat to Real Madrid has only strengthened those calls with the performances of many of our players in the middle of the park simply not good enough this term.

One player that has struggled massively is Fabinho and a report by the Mirror (via Caught Offside) suggests that the former Monaco man could be moved on at the end of the campaign.

A player that has been labelled as a ‘monster’ by Alisson Becker previously for the superb protection he provides to our backline and his brilliant reading of the game now looks a shadow of his former self.

When our No. 3 is at his best there are not many holding midfielders like him.

A lot of our success in recent years is down to his solid work and discipline in front of the back four and with him failing to reach those levels this season, it’s showing in our results.

Teams are bypassing our midfield far too easily and attacking our defence with ease.

Teenager Stefan Bajcetic has came into the side in recent weeks and has proved that his future looks bright but it shouldn’t take a teenager to set the standards.

We suspect our midfield will look very, very different next season with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita likely to leave the club in the summer when their contracts expire and at least one or two signings coming in to replace them.

It remains unclear at the moment whether 37-year-old James Milner will be offered another one-year deal to keep him on Merseyside for the 2023/24 campaign.

Fabinho hasn’t become a bad player over night and is still contracted to the club until 2026 but it’ll be interesting to see what happens to the Brazil international come the summer.

