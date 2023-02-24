Pundit explains what Liverpool must do to get back to their best as ‘inconsistent’ Reds star singled out for criticism

Darren Bent believes the ‘inconsistent’ performances of Joe Gomez is having a negative effect on Virgil van Dijk but has suggested that three new signings in the summer will get Liverpool back to their best next season.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have struggled to reach the levels witnessed last term when the side were two games away from completing a glorious quadruple and Tuesday’s 5-2 loss to Real Madrid has strengthened calls for a number of new signings to be made in the summer.

Gomez had a night to forget against the La Liga giants while some have also criticised our No. 4’s performance too.

“He’s [Van Dijk] obviously come back from this injury. Yes he’s made mistakes Virgil, but he’s still one of the best centre-halves in the world,” Bent explained on talkSPORT (via Rousing The Kop). “But when you put someone who’s so inconsistent next to him and lacking form, he’s having to do even more work to try and cover Joe Gomez.

“He [Gomez] was appalling [against Real Madrid]. So it must make him incredibly on edge. Not only that, but the goalkeeper behind you who, okay I get it he’s making saves, but he’s starting to make a few more mistakes.”

We started the game so well against Carlo Ancelotti’s side but as soon as Vinicius pulled one back for the visitors we lost confidence and looked nervous.

Our defence lacked aggression while our midfielders were extremely passive and didn’t help the defence out at all and that’s why Bent believes strengthening those areas is imperative if Liverpool are to return to their best.

“I do think they need to get rid of a fair few of them. If they bring in two midfielders and a centre-half, I genuinely think Liverpool will be there back fighting on all fronts again,” he added.

Jude Bellingham is the club’s main transfer target come the summer but finishing in the top four could go a long way in determining whether the teenager opts for a move to Anfield or not.

