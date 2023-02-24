Fabinho’s wife responds to rumours suggesting Brazilian could leave Liverpool in the summer

Fabinho’s wife has silenced rumours suggesting that the Brazilian midfielder may be on his way out of Liverpool in the summer.

The former Monaco man has struggled for form so far this term and with Juergen Klopp expected to be a busy man in the transfer market at the end of the season some claims are suggesting that this could be our No.3’s last campaign at Anfield.

Those rumours now appear to be completely untrue after Rebeca Tavares responded to one report on Twitter with a GIF of a man holding his head in his hand alongside a message that read: ‘OH DEAR LORD’.

Improving our midfield is believed to be our German tactician’s priority ahead of the next campaign with Jude Bellingham the main name being linked with a move to Anfield.

Although we’re aware that Fabinho has been nowhere near his best this season, we certainly believe that the 29-year-old has a future at the club.

He’s not the only member of Klopp’s squad underperforming at the moment but the sooner he starts performing consistently the better because he’s a vitally important player for us.

The job that he does protecting our back line and breaking up threatening attacks from the opposition is imperative and when he’s not at his best the whole team suffers as a result.

Check Tavares’ tweet below via @LFCTransferRoom on Twitter:

Rebeca Tavares’ reaction to the news coming out suggesting Fabinho could leave👀🤔 pic.twitter.com/iA2Av2NkqC — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) February 24, 2023

