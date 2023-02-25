(Video) Alexander-Arnold easily shoved off the ball but blushes spared by crossbar

News Videos
Posted by

Liverpool had to try and play through their fragile confidence that came from the Anfield defeat to Real Madrid but the low confidence within the squad was shown by Trent Alexander-Arnold’s defending.

During the first-half against Crystal Palace, our No.66 had the ball deep inside our own half before being pressed by Jeffrey Schlupp and subsequently losing the ball.

READ MORE: (Video) Merson calls out ‘legless’ Liverpool midfield after Modric embarrassment

Thankfully for the Scouser in our team, the cross that fell to the feet of Jean-Philippe Mateta was soon cannoning off the crossbar and away from danger.

It was a poor showing from the 24-year-old but we all know that he has what it takes to bounce back and quickly.

You can watch the video of Alexander-Arnold’s defending via @SkySportsPL on Twitter:

40% of Liverpool’s summer loans failed – what’s happened to the club’s loan system?

More Stories Jean-Philippe Mateta Jeffrey Schlupp Trent Alexander-Arnold

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *