(Video) Alexander-Arnold easily shoved off the ball but blushes spared by crossbar

Liverpool had to try and play through their fragile confidence that came from the Anfield defeat to Real Madrid but the low confidence within the squad was shown by Trent Alexander-Arnold’s defending.

During the first-half against Crystal Palace, our No.66 had the ball deep inside our own half before being pressed by Jeffrey Schlupp and subsequently losing the ball.

READ MORE: (Video) Merson calls out ‘legless’ Liverpool midfield after Modric embarrassment

Thankfully for the Scouser in our team, the cross that fell to the feet of Jean-Philippe Mateta was soon cannoning off the crossbar and away from danger.

It was a poor showing from the 24-year-old but we all know that he has what it takes to bounce back and quickly.

You can watch the video of Alexander-Arnold’s defending via @SkySportsPL on Twitter:

SO CLOSE! 😰 Mateta hits the bar for Palace ➖ pic.twitter.com/UPRCN0A1LY — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 25, 2023

40% of Liverpool’s summer loans failed – what’s happened to the club’s loan system?