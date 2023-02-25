(Image) Arthur makes long-awaited return from thigh injury as he and Doak star in huge win

Liverpool supporters are still yet to witness what Arthur Melo could provide in a red shirt but his triumphant return to first-team action, has come one huge step closer.

Staring for the Under-21s against Leicester City’s youth side, the Brazilian was handed the start and played the full 90 minutes in what was a convincing 7-1 victory.

Ben Doak, who scored twice, was also on the pitch as he continued his return from injury and both will be hoping that they can soon prove to Jurgen Klopp that they deserve to be featuring in the first-team.

For now, the hard work must continue and let’s hope that the Juventus loanee is given somewhat of a chance to shine before the season comes to an end.

You can view the image of Arthur and Doak playing for the Under-21s via Liverpool’s official club website:

