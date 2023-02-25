(Video) Gakpo fires game-winning chance wide in dull Selhurst Park meeting

It was a game of few real chances for either side but when the ball landed at the feet of Cody Gakpo with less than 10 minutes of the game remaining, it looked as though Liverpool were ready to go and steal the victory.

After a clever pass from Mo Salah, the Dutchman was through on goal but was very quickly met by Vicente Guaita who forced our forward to make a quick decision.

It seemed as though our No.18 was caught between trying to poke it past the ‘keeper to score or to take it past him, in the end it went wide of the target.

In a game of few chances, it’s important to take whatever comes your way but unfortunately the former PSV man wasn’t able to capitalise.

A BIG opening for Liverpool and Gakpo can't convert! 😬❌ pic.twitter.com/9LANrezRCi — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 25, 2023

