(Video) ‘Everybody needs time’ – Klopp defends van Dijk and asks for time before judging his return from injury

After conceding five goals at home to Real Madrid it’s normal that fingers will be pointed to our defence but Jurgen Klopp was quick to protect Virgil van Dijk, when posed questions about his current form.

Speaking with the media ahead of the game with Crystal Palace, the 55-year-old said: “I am from a different time. I know that everybody needs time to develop and get back to their best. Everything needs time in life and everyone accepts that for themselves, but not for other people. I couldn’t care less about that.

“But again, it’s fine. It’s part of the whole show that we get judged. It’s completely normal people do that. We played two good games and you will write: ‘Best Van Dijk ever!’.”

READ MORE: (Video) Klopp says Fabinho is at ‘80%’ and just ‘needs time’ to be back to be ‘at his best’ again

Our No.4 has played non-stop football for many years now, with his only breaks being because of injury and so it’s obvious this will take a toll on his body in the long-run.

It’s clear that the boss is still confident that we can see the Dutchman return to the performance level we’ve seen from him in the past and is prepared to wait for this to happen, something supporters will also need to do.

You can watch Klopp’s comments on van Dijk via BeanymanSports on YouTube:

40% of Liverpool’s summer loans failed – what’s happened to the club’s loan system?